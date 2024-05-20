Wrongful conviction lawsuit announced against Delaware County after 16-year-old executed in 1930

Wrongful conviction lawsuit announced against Delaware County after 16-year-old executed in 1930

Wrongful conviction lawsuit announced against Delaware County after 16-year-old executed in 1930

Wrongful conviction lawsuit announced against Delaware County after 16-year-old executed in 1930

Wrongful conviction lawsuit announced against Delaware County after 16-year-old executed in 1930

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania family is demanding justice over 90 years after their loved one was wrongly convicted and executed for murder.

Alexander McClay Williams was 16 years old when he was accused of brutally stabbing his teacher, Vida Robare, at the Glen Mills School back in 1930.

On Monday, Williams' sister was present as a lawyer representing the family announced the wrongful conviction lawsuit against Delaware County.

Williams was the youngest person in Pennsylvania to be executed, which happened only six months after his conviction.

His only living sibling, Susie Carter, spoke out after the lawsuit was announced.

"There is no way you can erase what happened to your family when you were wrongfully convicted, so I hope nothing like this happens again," she said.

The lawyer representing the family says there was no evidence to connect Williams to the murder.

The teen is believed to have been beaten into giving a confession.

WATCH | Delaware County judge vacates murder charge for teen executed in 1931