Man charged with attempted arson in Sussex County

A 28-year-old man in Delaware is charged with attempted arson.Police say he threw a Molotov Cocktail-style device into a church in Sussex County.Garry Elmidort is accused of throwing the incendiary into the Miracle Revival Center Church on the 800 block of Sussex Avenue in Seaford on September 3.The device went out before leading to any serious fires.Investigators say Elmidort is also a person of interest in several other suspicious fires in the Seaford area.------