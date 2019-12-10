Woman shot in face outside of West Philadelphia day care center, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her face Tuesday morning.It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lansdowne Avenue at 67th Street in the Overbrook section of the city.Police said the victim was shot in the face in front of Wilson Daycare Center.Officials said the woman made her own way to the hospital where she remains. Her condition is not known at this time.According to police, the gunman might be known to the victim, possibly an ex-boyfriend.Police remain at the scene investigating the incident.