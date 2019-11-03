Man dead, 14-year-old injured after double shooting in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting has left a man dead and a teen injured in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12 p.m. on the 5500 block of Pearl Street.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot twice in the back. He is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

A 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died, said police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Eagles fan attends 300th straight home game
AccuWeather: Dry, Sunny Monday
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
Man shot twice in Port Richmond
New PennDOT pilot program will track speed in work zones
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
Show More
KOP Mall allowing shoppers to reserve parking spots using app
Volunteers give back to Philly elementary school
Gritty surprises cancer-stricken boy who wrote adorable letter
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Man gets probation for crash that killed 5 in NJ family
More TOP STORIES News