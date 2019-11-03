Man dead, 14-year-old injured after double shooting in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting has left a man dead and a teen injured in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.It happened around 12 p.m. on the 5500 block of Pearl Street.Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot twice in the back. He is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital.A 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died, said police.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.