Man dies after shooting in Acme parking lot in Northern Liberties: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.It happened around 4:30 p.m. on N. 2nd Street and Girard Avenue on Wednesday.Police confirm a 24-year-old man was shot in the head on the second level of the garage outside of Acme.The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.