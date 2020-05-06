Man dies after shooting in Acme parking lot in Northern Liberties: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on N. 2nd Street and Girard Avenue on Wednesday.

Police confirm a 24-year-old man was shot in the head on the second level of the garage outside of Acme.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
Local twins start 3 Dollar Challenge for COVID-19 relief
Show More
New twist on plasma treatment could be ready by summer's end
Some NJ beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day
National nurses day celebrates frontline healthcare workers
Coronavirus pandemic continues reshaping the world of retail
TIPS: How to get kids used to wearing masks
More TOP STORIES News