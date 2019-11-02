assault

Man dressed as mummy assaulted while handing out Halloween candy

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stanley Wyjadka, 66, has been decorating his home for Halloween and Christmas for 30 years.

"I don't know, people enjoy watching it and I enjoy doing it," said Wyjadka.

This year, he built an entire make-believe Egyptian tomb complete with a Sarcophagus.

"And I was inside as the mummy, and the kids would come in and I would wake up and give them the candy," he said.

But he says one group of about 12 or 15 kids weren't there to get treats, they went there to pull some mean tricks.



"And they decided to take the candy bucket, and they dumped the candy bucket," Wyjadka said.

He says one of them then headed for the door of his row home, not realizing he was posed as the mummy.

"I think they thought it was a dummy inside and when I came out, they didn't know," Wyjadka said.

He says he then told the kids to leave but things turned ugly with one of them.

"He said like, 'I'm gonna kill you!' and I said, 'Get out of here,'" said Wyjodka.

What the 11-year-old did next was unexpected.



"And he came from behind and he had a table leg from some table and he hit me in the back of the head with it," he said.

Police were called who took the 11-year-old into custody. Wyjadka, who had quadruple by-pass heart surgery in September, was left with a large bump on his head but is otherwise OK.

Still, he asks, what would have happened to the 11-year-old if he had been killed.

"He would have been charged with murder or something, I mean this is crazy over a candy bar?" he said.

Detectives said they have an active, on-going investigation on the assault by the 11-year-old and the group of teenagers he was with. So far, no charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port richmondcrimehalloweenassaultmummiescandy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Man wanted for assault inside South Philadelphia tavern
Police ask for public's help in finding man wanted in multiple sexual assaults
Man in a coma after assault outside South Philly bar
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EF2 tornado hit Delaware County, officials confirm
Straight-line winds cause damage, knock out power in Bucks County
Arrest made in theft of dog from SPCA; dog still missing
Chester auto dealer donates 1,000 coats to kids in need
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
Show More
Man wanted for assault inside South Philadelphia tavern
Police arrest suspect in sexual assaults of teens in NE Philadelphia
Man bikes across the US to raise awareness for CTE
Korean War veteran fights off intruder in Wilmington home invasion
Couple rescued after tree topples into Montco home
More TOP STORIES News