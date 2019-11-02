Man dressed as mummy assaulted while handing out Halloween candy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stanley Wyjadka, 66, has been decorating his home for Halloween and Christmas for 30 years."I don't know, people enjoy watching it and I enjoy doing it," said Wyjadka.This year, he built an entire make-believe Egyptian tomb complete with a Sarcophagus."And I was inside as the mummy, and the kids would come in and I would wake up and give them the candy," he said.But he says one group of about 12 or 15 kids weren't there to get treats, they went there to pull some mean tricks."And they decided to take the candy bucket, and they dumped the candy bucket," Wyjadka said.He says one of them then headed for the door of his row home, not realizing he was posed as the mummy."I think they thought it was a dummy inside and when I came out, they didn't know," Wyjadka said.He says he then told the kids to leave but things turned ugly with one of them."He said like, 'I'm gonna kill you!' and I said, 'Get out of here,'" said Wyjodka.What the 11-year-old did next was unexpected."And he came from behind and he had a table leg from some table and he hit me in the back of the head with it," he said.Police were called who took the 11-year-old into custody. Wyjadka, who had quadruple by-pass heart surgery in September, was left with a large bump on his head but is otherwise OK.Still, he asks, what would have happened to the 11-year-old if he had been killed."He would have been charged with murder or something, I mean this is crazy over a candy bar?" he said.Detectives said they have an active, on-going investigation on the assault by the 11-year-old and the group of teenagers he was with. So far, no charges have been filed.