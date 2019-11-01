Man wanted for assault inside Cookies Tavern in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have issued a warrant for the man they say was behind an assault inside a South Philadelphia.

Peter Ricioppo, 31, is wanted in connection to an assault inside Cookie's Tavern in South Philadelphia on October 11.

Police said a 32-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened on the same night that 48-year-old Frank Tarantella was attacked outside the bar.

Ricioppo is not charged in that attack, but police hope he helps them identify the suspects that left Tarantella in a coma.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Ricioppo.
