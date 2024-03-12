Man allegedly exposes himself to group of kids walking dog in Lehigh County, police say

The man is described as having a balding head with white hair and a white-colored beard, and was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab pickup truck.

LYNN TWP. Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lehigh County are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of children on Monday.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Lincoln Court in Lynn Township around 4:45 p.m. after getting a report that an older man in a blue Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab pickup truck had exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl as she, her younger sister and two other children were walking a dog.

"This something that just can't be done," said Trooper Nathan Branosky. "This person has to be caught."

The man allegedly pulled up to the children and began to interact with them. Neighbors told Action News he appeared to show interest in the 9-year-old's dog saying he would show her pictures of his.

As the girl went up to the truck that's when police say the man opened the door and wasn't wearing any pants, exposing himself to the child. State troopers the young girl left the area and reported the crime and the man drove off.

"I could not imagine going through that as a nine-year-old," said Christa Ambriano, who lives in the neighborhood.

"This never happened here, 25 years, this kind of thing never has happened here. You don't think it's gonna happen in your neighborhood and then it happened," said another neighbor, Alan Lackson.

The man is described as having a balding head with white hair and a white-colored beard. The vehicle is possibly a 2009-2018 Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab with chrome tubular steps and rear chrome bumpers.

"This is something that's going to scar a juvenile for what they saw but, in addition, it could lead to something more serious - so we want to catch this person before any other serious crimes occur," Trooper Branosky said.

"We're confident this is an isolated incident at this point and we hope to keep it that way. We're asking anybody that may see this vehicle or know this individual please contact PSP."

Parents and neighbors are now on high alert as state troopers look to make an arrest. State police are encouraging the man to turn himself in but continue to work leads in the case.

"You don't want anybody like that running the streets because God knows what could have happened. What if she had went over? The guy he might've grabbed her and that would've been it," Lackson said.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Station can be reached at (610) 395-1438. The reference Incident Number for this case is PA2024-318516.