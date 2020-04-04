crime

Man fatally shot while trying to rob North Philadelphia store: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his 20s was fatally shot while trying to rob a store in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the Star Wear store in the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police said the man was shot at least five times by an employee while he trying to rob the store.

The man was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

The store owner was taken in for questioning and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimedeadly shootingrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
'Unicorn Killer' Ira Einhorn dies in prison
Man shot multiple times in East Falls section of Philadelphia
16-year-old boy shot, wounded in Newark,Delaware
2 dead, 3 hurt after shootings in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Tullytown assistant fire chief dies from COVID-19
Pa. told to wear masks, cases top 10K
Philly COVID-19 cases top 3K, recycling schedule changed
Murphy: COVID-19 has taken nearly 100 more NJ lives than 9/11
Delaware reports 143 additional COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Show More
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Man, 21, shot multiple times in Frankford
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
P!nk reveals she had coronavirus, donates $500K to Temple Hospital
More TOP STORIES News