Man found dead inside burning Jeep in South Philadelphia parking lot: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday in the back of a burning Jeep in a South Philadelphia parking lot.Authorities were called to a parking lot in the 2700 block of S. 3rd Street at about 12 p.m. in reference to smoke coming from a Jeep.When they arrived, officers found a 43-year-old man unresponsive in the truck of the Jeep, wrapped in a blanket.The man was prounced dead on the scene.No arrests have been made, police said.