death investigation

Man found dead inside burning Jeep in South Philadelphia parking lot: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday in the back of a burning Jeep in a South Philadelphia parking lot.

Authorities were called to a parking lot in the 2700 block of S. 3rd Street at about 12 p.m. in reference to smoke coming from a Jeep.

When they arrived, officers found a 43-year-old man unresponsive in the truck of the Jeep, wrapped in a blanket.

The man was prounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacar firedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Dismembered woman's body found decomposing in basement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to murder in Bucks County cold case: DA
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of South Philly grocery story employee, teen
Crews battle fire at Montgomery County apartment complex
4 charged after body found inside trash can in Olney
CDC confirms 1st US case of coronavirus
POLL: Will you be rooting for Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV?
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Show More
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
Crews pull woman from under River Line train in Pennsauken
Girl, 12, struck by driver near Pennsville High School
PETA: 'Morbidly obese' bear removed after Baldwin letter
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
More TOP STORIES News