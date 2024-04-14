1 dead after fallen tree strikes golf cart at Montgomery County country club

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A person died in Montgomery County on Saturday after a tree fell onto a golf cart.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the J.C. Melrose Country Club on the Tookany Creek Parkway in Cheltenham Township.

Police were called to the country club for reports of a fallen tree that had struck a golf cart.

At the scene, emergency crews found the victim dead in the passenger seat with a large tree on top of them.

After an initial investigation, police discovered that the tree had fallen on the golf cart as the victim and another person were driving on the course and playing golf.

The cart's driver sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.

Officers say a death investigation is underway and anyone with information should contact the police.