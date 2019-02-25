Man found dead inside van off Delaware roadway

Police in Delaware are investigating after a man was found dead inside a van.The discovery was made on Monday before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Corporate Boulevard.Police say the man was found unresponsive in a van in a grassy area off Corporate Boulevard. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle, a white work van, appears to have jumped a curb and struck a fire hydrant, police say.Police tell Action News that they believe the man died as a result of a medical emergency and that no foul play is suspected.The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.