Man in wheelchair fights off home invasion suspect in Mayfair

Man in wheelchair fights off home invasion suspect in Mayfair. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No injuries were reported after police say a man kicked in the front door of an elderly man's apartment Sunday afternoon in Mayfair.

Police say the attempted home invasion happened along the 7200 block of Revere Street right around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say the 70-year-old man in a wheelchair was able to fight off the attacker and actually pushed him out of the apartment.

Nothing was taken from the home.

The search for the home invader continues.

-----
