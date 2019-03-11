Man in wheelchair fights off home invasion suspect in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No injuries were reported after police say a man kicked in the front door of an elderly man's apartment Sunday afternoon in Mayfair.Police say the attempted home invasion happened along the 7200 block of Revere Street right around 4:30 p.m.Investigators say the 70-year-old man in a wheelchair was able to fight off the attacker and actually pushed him out of the apartment.Nothing was taken from the home.The search for the home invader continues.-----