Man killed in Germantown bar robbery

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- An employee of a bar in Germantown was shot to death by a patron in an early morning robbery Thursday.The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Delmar Bar & Lounge on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue.Police said the suspect was inside the bar and when it closed he announced a robbery.According to investigators, the victim, a 54-year-old barback, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The suspect ran away from the scene. Police say he got away with a couple of hundred dollars.Police are currently reviewing surveillance video.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.