Man killed in shooting at takeout restaurant in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a shooting at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of East Tioga Street at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

A gunman went to the entrance of the takeout restaurant and fired a shot, killing a young man, police said.

Police said the gunman targeted the victim.

Investigators were checking the takeout's surveillance cameras to see if they picked up clues.

The suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made.

