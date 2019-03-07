Man killed inside Chinese restaurant in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 26-year-old man was gunned down while standing inside of a Chinese take-out restaurant Wednesday night

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Kitchen Express, on the 700 block of East Ontario Street in the city's Kensington section.

Police said the victim was shot in the face while talking on the telephone, and one of the bullets went through his cell phone.

He was also hit in the torso.

Security cameras captured the shooting.

Two other people were standing inside the restaurant when the shots rang out. Police said they were not injured.

The shooter remains on the loose.
