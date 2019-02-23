Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer

Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 23, 2019.

HORSHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Horsham, Montgomery County man has entered a guilty plea in the rape and murder of a teenage girl.

Jacob Sullivan was in a Bucks County court Friday.

He first entered a plea on Tuesday in the rape and killing of 14-year-old Grace Packer.

However, before he could finalize it, Sullivan was rushed to the hospital with high blood pressure.

Investigators say he and his then-girlfriend Sara Packer raped and killed the teen back in 2016.

Dozens of people filled the New Life Presbyterian Church Monday afternoon to say goodbye to Grace Packer.



