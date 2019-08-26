Man shot five times inside North Philadelphia corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shot five times inside a North Philadelphia corner store Sunday night.It happened around 10 p.m. inside Mike's Deli at North 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue.Police said a gunman opened fire hitting a man multiple times.The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators are still trying to figure out who shot the man.Police have not yet said if the victim was a customer or a worker.