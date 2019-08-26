Man shot five times inside North Philadelphia corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shot five times inside a North Philadelphia corner store Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. inside Mike's Deli at North 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Police said a gunman opened fire hitting a man multiple times.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who shot the man.

Police have not yet said if the victim was a customer or a worker.
