Man shot and killed in West Kensington

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead in Philadelphia's West Kensington neighborhood.It happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of East Clearfield Street.Officers responded to the scene after a report of a person with gun and residents hearing shots fired.The victim was identified as Malik Felipa of the 600 block of East Ontario Street.He suffered wounds to his chest and back.Felipa was taken to Temple University Hospital but died from his injuries.So far, there are no arrests.