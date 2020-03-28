Man shot, beaten with skillet in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is recovering after he was shot and assaulted during a domestic dispute in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Police say a woman opened fire and used a skillet as a weapon, when the man was arguing with the woman's niece.

This happened in a home on the 2100 block of North 12th Street around midnight Saturday.

The couple's 1-year-old child was just feet away from the violence.

Police say the aunt shot the man in the head, legs and backside, before grabbing a skillet and hitting him over the head.

He has serious injuries.

Detectives are interviewing the woman.
