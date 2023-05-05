Man shot 10 times in South Philadelphia

One man is dead following a Friday morning shooting in South Philadelphia.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple bullets casings circled on the street as evidence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead following a Friday morning shooting in South Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the 1900 block of South 28th Street just before 10 a.m.

Video from the chopper showed multiple shell casings circled on the street as evidence.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot 10 times throughout his body.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police do not have any suspects and did not recover any weapons at the scene.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker