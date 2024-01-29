Man fatally shot inside West Philadelphia corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon at a food market in West Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Master Street.

Police said a man in his late 30s was shot in the chest and arm. Officers scooped him and took him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later.

At the time of the shooting, Mastery Charter School - Shoemaker Campus, which is just blocks away from the scene, was put on lockdown.

Officers were seen going inside the school, but it was not yet clear why. The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker