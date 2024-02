Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died after he was shot in the head Monday morning in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 2400 block of North 26th Street.

When police arrived they found a man in his 40s or 50s who had been shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

