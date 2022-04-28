deadly shooting

Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia

The man was shot in the side of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened along the 2500 block of North Colorado Street just before 10:30 a.m.

Additional details surrounding the shooting were not yet available.

No arrests have been made.

