Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot Thursday morning in North Philadelphia, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened along the 2500 block of North Colorado Street just before 10:30 a.m.
The man was shot in the side of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Additional details surrounding the shooting were not yet available.
No arrests have been made.
