Bear spotted in Bucks County neighborhood leaves residents on edge

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It came under the cover of darkness at 2:30 in the morning and left its prints behind.
A bear caught on camera in Alberto Córdova's driveway, knocked over the trash can and helped itself to the contents.
"I didn't know what it was. I was afraid to ask," he said. "It was kind of impressive for me especially since it was my first time seeing a bear here. He knocked the trash can down and was digging, looking for food. It was very strong. Mostly I was concerned because I have 2 daughters."
George M. Bush Park is also right across the street from the Buckingham Township neighborhood.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission says if you see a bear, never approach it.
Experts say the next few months are peak breeding season in the area and young male bears are trying to establish a home area.
Experts also say if a bear is seen multiple days in a row in a particular area, please contact them and they will send a warden out to inspect.
