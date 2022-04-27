Bear spotted in Bucks County neighborhood leaves residents on edge

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It came under the cover of darkness at 2:30 in the morning and left its prints behind.A bear caught on camera in Alberto Córdova's driveway, knocked over the trash can and helped itself to the contents."I didn't know what it was. I was afraid to ask," he said. "It was kind of impressive for me especially since it was my first time seeing a bear here. He knocked the trash can down and was digging, looking for food. It was very strong. Mostly I was concerned because I have 2 daughters."George M. Bush Park is also right across the street from the Buckingham Township neighborhood.The Pennsylvania Game Commission says if you see a bear, never approach it.Experts say the next few months are peak breeding season in the area and young male bears are trying to establish a home area.Experts also say if a bear is seen multiple days in a row in a particular area, please contact them and they will send a warden out to inspect.