PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion Tuesday night.
It happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of 31st and Cumberland streets.
Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the head outside of a Chinese restaurant.
Responding officers transported the victim to Temple University Hospital in grave condition.
Police said they have no motive for the shooting at this time.
There have been no arrests made.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps