Man found shot in head in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A call to police reporting a fight and a person with a gun ended with a grisly discovery in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

A man was found shot in the head on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said they have retrieved surveillance video that shows the killing and two suspects leaving the scene.

Officers were also talking to a witness at the scene.

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or the identity of the victim.

