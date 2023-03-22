Man shot in head inside car in West Philadelphia: Police

When officers responded, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot twice in the head inside his car.

Detectives believe the gunman opened fire from inside the vehicle, in the front passenger seat.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 911 call for medics turned up a homicide case in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Chestnut Street near Cecil Street.

When officers responded, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot twice in the head inside his car.

Detectives believe the gunman opened fire from inside the vehicle, in the front passenger seat.

Police do not have a motive for the killing.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker