Man shot, run over by U-Haul truck in Philadelphia's East Falls section

A man was shot twice in the legs while at the gas station. He was then run over by a woman in a U-Haul truck, police said.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 10:12AM
A man was shot twice and then run over by a Uhual truck early Wednesday morning at a gas station in Philadelphia's East Falls section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot twice and then run over by a U-Haul truck early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's East Falls section.

According to police, the crime happened at about 1 a.m. at a Shell gas station in the 2900 block of Abbottsford Avenue.

A man was shot twice in the legs while at the gas station. He was then run over by a woman in a U-Haul truck, police said.

The U-Haul truck was recovered nearby on School House Lane, but investigators are still looking for a third vehicle that was involved.

Officers said a man in the third vehicle shot the victim before the woman ran him over with the U-Haul.

The victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

There was no word on a motive.

