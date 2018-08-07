Man shot to death outside West Kensington corner store

WEST KENSINGTON (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a corner store in West Kensington.
A 34-year old man was shot in the chest Monday night at 2nd and Westmoreland streets.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and was able to tell police where the shooting occurred.
When police arrived at the scene they found a car with at least two bullet holes.
The victim later died from his injuries.
Police are questioning a witness and reviewing surveillance video.
