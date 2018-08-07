Man shot to death outside West Kensington corner store

WEST KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a corner store in West Kensington.

A 34-year old man was shot in the chest Monday night at 2nd and Westmoreland streets.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and was able to tell police where the shooting occurred.

When police arrived at the scene they found a car with at least two bullet holes.
The victim later died from his injuries.

Police are questioning a witness and reviewing surveillance video.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsshootinghomicideNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Children safe, man in custody after Kensington standoff
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Body recovered from Manayunk canal; foul play not suspected
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Woman killed when SUV slams into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Northern California blazes now largest in state history
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
Show More
Feltonville body may be that of missing NYC woman
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run at center for disabled
Center City stabbing suspect released, now on house arrest
Video captures man vandalizing campaign sign in Delaware
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
More News