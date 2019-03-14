Man sought for armed bank robbery in Lower Merion; possible suspect in Philly and Radnor robberies

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Lower Merion Township Police Department and the FBI are seeking the public's assistance to locate Justin O'Brien. He is wanted for an armed bank robbery that happened Tuesday, March 12th.O'Brien, 32, allegedly entered the Firstrust Bank branch located at 725 West Lancaster Avenue in Bryn Mawr, Lower Merion Township.He allegedly brandished a gun at tellers, demanded money, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.O'Brien is also under investigation for an armed bank robbery in Philadelphia and an armed bank robbery in Radnor Township.He is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information about O'Brien's location is asked to call the Lower Merion Township Police Department at 610-649-1000 or the FBI at 215-418-4000.People who leave tips can remain anonymous.