Man critical after stabbing in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Center City, Philadelphia police say.
It happened around midnight on the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
Police said officers responded to a 911 call for a stabbing to find a man with wounds on his face and back.
Investigators said the man staggered several feet after before collapsing as there was a trail of blood at the scene
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
So far there is no word on a suspect or a motive.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
