Man with sword surrenders after Strawberry Mansion standoff

Philadelphia police found themselves in a standoff with a man armed with a sword.The barricade situation began around 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street in Strawberry Mansion.Police said they were responding to a 911 call regarding a person on narcotics.Officers said the man was Tazed to no effect.Chopper 6 was overhead as officers assembled outside, attempting to gain access to the home.Just before the midnight, the man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.It is unclear where he got the sword.