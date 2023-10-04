WATCH LIVE

Officials: Generator explosion injures 6 people at construction site in Manayunk

Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. as crews were hosing down the trailer that was still smoking from the blast.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 8:32PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least six people were injured after a generator exploded at a construction site in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 5000 block of Flat Rock Road in the city's Manayunk section.

Officials say the victims suffered burn injuries.

At least two people were rushed to Temple University Hosptial in critical condtion.

The conditions of the remaining victims were not immediately known.

Action News has learned the bomb squad is en route to the scene.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

