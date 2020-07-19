Business

Manco & Manco Pizza announces phased reopening, after closing due to employees testing positive for COVID-10

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Manco & Manco Pizza announced plans for a phased reopening beginning Sunday afternoon, after temporarily closing earlier in the week following employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The Ocean City, New Jersey pizza purveyor said it will be reopening its locations in stages.

The 9th Street location will reopen for delivery, pick-up and curbside pick-up Sunday afternoon.

Pick-up will be available for whole pies, fried food and beverages only. Owners said single slices will be reintroduced in the near future.

Popular boardwalk pizza Manco and Manco's 9th Street and 12th Street boardwalk locations will reopen Wednesday after professional cleaning crews sanitized the stores Tuesday.



The 12th Street location remains closed. Owners say the plan is to reopen there soon.

Owners made the announcement via Facebook, saying that after testing 200 additional people only one person tested positive for COVID-19. The Manco Family said that person is currently asymptomatic and is self-quarantining for 14 days.



Owners thanked patrons for their support and reminded all of the current mask requirements.
