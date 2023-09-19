MANNA's annual Main Course event returns with celebrity chefs

You can feast on dishes from some of Philadelphia's top chefs, while also helping feed some of the most vulnerable in the community.

MANNA's annual Main Course Event returns on Thursday, September 21st at Vie by Cescaphe.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can feast on dishes from some of Philadelphia's top chefs, while also helping feed some of the most vulnerable in the community.

MANNA's annual Main Course Event returns on Thursday, September 21st. It's their biggest effort to fuel their critical mission.

"Every day we are all about food as medicine," says Sue Daugherty, the CEO of MANNA. "It's a great way to celebrate with food and great drinks. But, every day, we provide medically tailored meals to people who are homebound suffering from critical illnesses. We send three meals a day, seven days a week at no cost to their homes."

More than a dozen culinary forces from across Philadelphia are bringing their best dishes to the event.

The lineup was curated by Honeysuckle Provisions, a trailblazing Afrocentric grocery and café in West Philly.

This is New June Bakery's first year participating. Owner Noelle Blizzard is making her famous cookies and tahini cake.

"So many of us make these delicious dishes for all that hospitality and welcoming people in," Blizzard says. "It's amazing that MANNA is able to do what they do for this segment of people who need this type of food more than ever. It's just such important work, and we're happy to support them."

MANNA's annual Main Course event is this Thursday, September 21 at Vie by Cescaphe, located at 600 North Broad Street.

For more information and tickets to the Main Court Event, CLICK HERE.