Man rescued from house fire in Philadelphia's Mantua section

Sunday, December 3, 2023 2:10PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was rescued from a home that caught fire early Sunday morning in Philadelphia's Mantua section.

The Action Cam was on the scene on the 600 block of North Brooklyn Street.

Crews say the fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m.

Flames consumed the second and third floors of the home.

The man rescued was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire is now under control.

Investigators are working to determine was sparked the fire.

