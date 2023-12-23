Man charged for allegedly stabbing security guard during bar fight in Burlington County

The suspect, 28-year-old Marcus Brown from Voorhees, attempted to flee the scene after the stabbing, police said.

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was arrested in South Jersey on Sunday for a stabbing that took place inside a local restaurant.

It happened at approximately 1 a.m. at The Chicken Or The Egg bar and restaurant on Route 70 in Marlton, New Jersey.

Evesham police were called to the scene for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a victim and began to render first aid.

The victim was quickly transported to Cooper Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators found that the victim was a security guard for the restaurant and was attempting to break up a fight when he was stabbed twice by one of the men involved in the altercation.

He was detained by police when officers arrived at the scene.

Brown was also transported to Cooper Hospital for injuries he sustained during the incident.

The knife used to stab the victim was recovered at the scene.

Brown has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116 or use the confidential tip line 856-983-4699.