Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio resigns over offensive social media post

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bethlehem's police chief resigned amid controversy over an offensive social medial post.

Chief Mark DiLuzio shared a meme with a picture of LeBron James saying nobody cares that the NBA won't play.

But the message attached called the athletes racist, anti-white and spoiled brats.

DiLuzio issued an apology saying he didn't know about the message attached to the image, saying it doesn't represent him.

Bethlehem's mayor said DiLuzio has accepted that his standing in the community has been compromised.
