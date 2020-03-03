'Enough is enough': Tow truck driver recounts trying to stop stolen ambulance suspect in Philadelphia chase

But Joell says this was actually his second interaction with the suspect, identified as 42-year-old city resident Mark Giwerowski.
In fact, Joell says he just happened to be nearby shortly after the incident started unfolding.
"As I was slowing down to make a right turn off from the Boulevard, I was struck in the back by the ambulance," Joell said. "I didn't even know it was stolen at first."
Surveillance video captures the scene a short time later as Giwerowski made his way through a gas station with police hot on his trail.
That's when Joell jumped into action.
"After like half an hour, 40 minutes, he is just riding around destroying stuff. It was like, enough is enough. He was down to like 15 miles an hour. I tried to take part of my tow-lift and slam it straight into the radiator, just to let it overheat, and he spun me," Joell said.
But while Joell's efforts did not end the situation, police were eventually able to move in and make the arrest.
Still, Joelle says he would certainly do it again, especially considering that the suspect was putting the safety of the community, and responding police officers, at risk.
Joell says, "My grandmother was a cop down in the first district. I wouldn't want that to happen to my grandmother. My aunt Ayer is down there right now. I wouldn't want that to happen to her, so I had no choice but to try and intervene a little bit."
Meanwhile, the suspect, who was shot three times by police, remains hospitalized.
He faces a list of charges when he is eventually released. Charges including robbery, carjacking, and aggravated assault.