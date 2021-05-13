Health & Fitness

Delaware reviewing CDC guidance, but masks still required indoors for now

EMBED <>More Videos

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors - most of the time

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it is easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

However, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said while it is reviewing the new guidance, the First State is sticking with its mask mandate for now.

"Delaware's emergency order still requires masks indoors. We will communicate updates to Delaware's requirements once we have reviewed the implications of CDC's guidance," said spokesperson Mary Fenimore.

She encouraged Delawareans who still need a vaccine to visit de.gov/getmyvaccine

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, announces that the CDC eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.



The new CDC guidance announced Thursday still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says: "We have all longed for this moment - when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdovercoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News