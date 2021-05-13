Delaware reviewing CDC guidance, but masks still required indoors for now

However, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said while it is reviewing the new guidance, the First State is sticking with its mask mandate for now.
"Delaware's emergency order still requires masks indoors. We will communicate updates to Delaware's requirements once we have reviewed the implications of CDC's guidance," said spokesperson Mary Fenimore.
She encouraged Delawareans who still need a vaccine to visit de.gov/getmyvaccine
The new CDC guidance announced Thursday still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says: "We have all longed for this moment - when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."