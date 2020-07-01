Masks now required in all public spaces in Pennsylvania, Gov. Wolf says

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you leave your house, put on a mask. That's according to a new order signed by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Wednesday.
The order takes effect immediately, officials said.
"It is essential that Pennsylvanians wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Levine said. "While cases increase in some areas, we cannot become complacent. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you."
Under the new order, a mask or face covering must be worn whenever anyone leaves their home, with a few exceptions.
"This mask-wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in COVID-19 cases we have seen in Pennsylvania," Gov. Tom Wolf said. "Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing - two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening."
Statewide, 636 new cases surpassed 87,000 total, while 38 new deaths pushed the state's total to 6,697, health officials said.
In Philadelphia, city officials on Tuesday halted plans to allow indoor dining, bars, gyms and fitness centers to reopen, with officials saying its new case increases of over 100 each day are too many.
Officials in Philadelphia and New Jersey have also issued a travel advisory, stating anyone traveling to and from states where coronavirus cases are skyrocketing should self-quarantine for 14 days.
