East Whiteland police say a surveillance video captured a strong-arm robber fleeing the scene of a crime two Friday's ago.It took police days to hunt down this video of the suspect unmasked.He and a cohort both wearing masks went inside a tiny grocery store on Route 30 early in the afternoon of October 5.Jennie Ojeda is the store proprietor the masked duo had just terrorized.Ojeda and her one-year-old daughter were alone when they stormed in and locked the door. At one point she tried to flee with her daughter, but one of the robbers held her inside. The other grabbed a substantial amount of cash.On Thursday she said she is still scared."I scared because she was crying," said Ojeda. "You don't know what these guys could do to you."Police said the men never brandished a gun, but it does not mean they are not dangerous."She was very scared because she was holding her one-year-old daughter, so she told them where the money was at," said East Whiteland Police Det. William Logan. "They ran outside and fled on foot."Police are asking for help to nail the bandits"This is the first time we've ever had something like this," said Logan. "We have a large Hispanic community, so maybe they were targeting this type of business."