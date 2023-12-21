FYI Philly celebrates 150 years of the Masonic Temple, Philly's hidden gem on Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's one of Center City's oldest buildings and it's celebrating a major milestone.

We'll take you on a tour of the Masonic Temple, a hidden-in-plain-site gem on North Broad Street, right across from City Hall.

We'll explore the amazing art and architecture.

Plus, we'll take you behind the scenes, up in the towers, down in the tunnels and even between the walls, places that very few people get to see.

We'll visit a lodge for Black Masons, show you some of the famous folks who were members, and reveal some of the secret magical spaces.

The Masonic Temple | Facebook | Instagram

1 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-988-1900

Prince Hall Grand Lodge

4301 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19140

215-329-2306