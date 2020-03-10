Guilty plea for man charged in deadly Philadelphia dog park confrontation

Matthew Oropeza

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man charged in a deadly confrontation last year at a Philadelphia dog park has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Monday.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on January 5, 2019, at the Gold Star Park off South Sheridan Street.

Authorities say after 38-year-old Drew Justice asked 25-year-old Matthew Oropeza to leash his two dogs at the park. A fight ensued and Oropeza punched Justice, causing him to fall, police said. He ultimately died from his injuries at the hospital.

RELATED: Suspect charged after fatal fight at South Philadelphia park
EMBED More News Videos

Suspect charged after fatal fight at South Philadelphia park. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 10, 2019.



Oropeza pleaded guilty on Monday.

"I want to thank Assistant District Attorney Danielle Burkavage for securing justice in this matter today. It is never acceptable to inflict violence, much less violence against a neighbor in a neighborly setting," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Oropeza will be sentenced by Judge Glenn Bronson on May 28, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacourtdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News