Eta aquarid meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May

What better way to celebrate May the Fourth than by catching a glimpse of a meteor shower? This year, the eta aquarid meteor shower peaks on the evening of May 4 into the pre-dawn hours of May 5.

The shower favors the Southern Hemisphere, where viewers can catch up to 40 meteors per hour. In the Northern Hemisphere, you can expect to see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight local time, according to AccuWeather. A nearly full moon will contest the shower, so be sure to keep the moon out of your sight.

Rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, one of the most famous celestial objects in the night sky, make up the meteor shower. The comet returns to the inner solar system in the year 2061.
