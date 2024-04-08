8th-grade student creates weather website, gets tips from Action News and AccuWeather team

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Today's forecast: A chance of inspiration and hope for the future courtesy of 13-year-old Abby Cooper.

The 8th-grade student was inspired by watching storms, and watching 6abc, to create her own weather website.

Cooper calls it, 'Abpuweather,' which is a combination of AccuWeather and her childhood nickname. She uses the site to get practice reporting weather, watching for hurricanes, and writing articles.

At the time, she only shares the site with friends and family. But just recently, she had the chance to show it to the Action News and AccuWeather team.

