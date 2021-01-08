Driver loses control, crashes into Mayfair hair salon: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into a salon in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue.Police said the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into the front of Kim's #2 Hair Salon.The driver was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.The driver's condition has not been released.Police said no one was in the salon at the time and no other injuries were reported.The store suffered severe damage.Police are continuing to investigate.