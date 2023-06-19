A homicide investigation is underway in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia after a man was found beaten to death inside a home.

Man found beaten to death inside home in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homicide investigation is underway in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia after a man was found beaten to death inside a home.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Passmore Street for reports of a person screaming around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the 68-year-old victim unconscious on the floor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police say they have made an arrest, but have not provided any more details about what led up to the crime.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker