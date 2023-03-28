Mayfair Pizza reopens after mother, daughter shot during attempted robbery

Mayfair Pizza has officially reopened weeks after a mother and daughter were shot during an attempted robbery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayfair Pizza has officially reopened weeks after a mother and daughter were shot during an attempted robbery.

It happened around 9 p.m. on March 8 at the business located on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Kaleb Bridges, attempted to rob the business when gunfire erupted inside the pizza shop.

Stacy Karasavas, 34, was handing over the money when her fingers apparently got caught in the bag.

That's when Bridges opened fire, according to police.

Stacy Karasavas suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and her 65-year-old mother, who was also working at the time, suffered a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Moments after the gunfire, Karasavas' father and others inside the shop took down Bridges and held him until police arrived.

"It was very traumatic. I don't think I'm going to sleep the same way ever again," said Karasavas. "We're tough women, unfortunately, they can't keep us down."

Mayfair Pizza officially reopened Monday for the first time since the shooting.

"It feels good to have them back and it feels good to have our community thriving with any business here. We can't let the bad guys win," said Milt Martelack.

"I wish them luck and I hope they stay forever," said Trish Zimmardi.

Karasavas said she was a little nervous to get back. But once the orders started coming in, that all changed.

"Actually it's been kinda fun. I hate to say it like that, but it's good to hear from our customers. I hope the community knows that we back them too and that we're here to stay," said Karasavas.

She says her mother is still recovering from the shooting.

"I'm happy to be alive. I'm happy to be talking because going through something like that is not an easy thing to overcome. I'm going to be dealing with it for a long time," Karasavas.